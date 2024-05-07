'Afghan soil being used by TTP to attack Pakistan': DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Tuesday shared that Pakistan "irrefutable evidence" of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) using Afghanistan against the country.



"There is irrefutable evidence of Afghan soil being used by the TTP [...] recent terrorist incidents can be traced back to Afghanistan, " the military's spokesperson said while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

More to follow...

