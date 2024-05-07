PTI-backed MNA lodges FIR against PML-N MPA for 'torturing' servant

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)-affiliated MNA Asif Khan has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Malik Tariq Awan for allegedly beating the former’s servant in Peshawar.
Police said the FIR was filed on behalf of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Asif’s servant against the PML-N’s Awan on multiple charges including terrorism for allegedly barging into Asif’s guest house with a group of 20 people and subjecting the victim to torture.
“At least five persons have been arrested on MNA Asif’s report, which alleges Awan of attacking his guest house,” said police.
However, Superintendent Police Faqeerabad Usama Amin Cheema said no incident of firing took place during all that episode. The SP said workers of both parties raised slogans against each other during the face-off.
Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretary called on Awan at his house to inquire about his well-being. The MPA apprised him that police did not come to Tariq Awan Qilla for a raid rather they had come to take his stance regarding the incident and to provide him security.
KP govt is also mulling to make transfer within police and bureaucracy subject to will of provincial lawmakers
CJP Isa says inquiry commission report doesn't seem to be serious, adding that it didn't provide any finding
Inquiry committee holds meeting to review documents and statistics
"The suspension of judgment will only be to the extent of additional seats," Justice Mansoor Ali Shah says
Mandokhail is the 24th governor of Balochistan
FinMin Aurangzeb reaffirms resolve to facilitate traders, investors as Pak-Saudi investment conference kicks off in...