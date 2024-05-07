PTI-backed MNA lodges FIR against PML-N MPA for 'torturing' servant

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Malik Tariq Awan is talking to a journalist at his residence in Peshawar on May 6, 2024. —Facebook/Malik Tariq Awan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)-affiliated MNA Asif Khan has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Malik Tariq Awan for allegedly beating the former’s servant in Peshawar.

Police said the FIR was filed on behalf of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Asif’s servant against the PML-N’s Awan on multiple charges including terrorism for allegedly barging into Asif’s guest house with a group of 20 people and subjecting the victim to torture.

“At least five persons have been arrested on MNA Asif’s report, which alleges Awan of attacking his guest house,” said police.

However, Superintendent Police Faqeerabad Usama Amin Cheema said no incident of firing took place during all that episode. The SP said workers of both parties raised slogans against each other during the face-off.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretary called on Awan at his house to inquire about his well-being. The MPA apprised him that police did not come to Tariq Awan Qilla for a raid rather they had come to take his stance regarding the incident and to provide him security.