In just 24 hours, monsoon rains take 13 more lives in Pakistan

A man pushes his bike as he wades through a flooded road in Karachi. —Reuters/File

Heavy monsoon rains claimed 13 more lives in the past day, pushing Pakistan’s death toll to over 200 as floodwaters and collapsing homes continue to endanger communities.

The latest deaths bring the tally of total lives lost since June 26 to at least 216, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The downpours caused flooding and building collapses, with most of the deaths caused by the roofs of weaker homes failing.

Twelve deaths were reported in Punjab and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Among the victims were four children and three women, as per the NDMA handout.

Punjab alone has reported 135 deaths, followed by 42 in KP, 21 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan, and one each in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir.

Since the start of this deadly spell, 101 children have died.

The NDMA said most of the deaths were caused by collapsed homes, sudden floods, lightning strikes, drowning, and landslides.

Many families living in vulnerable structures had little chance once the rains hit.

Over 580 people have been injured so far, including 20 in the past day. The injured include 227 men, 163 women, and 192 children.

The statement further adds that nearly 800 homes have been destroyed since the rains began, while livestock losses are also piling up, with nearly 200 animals reportedly killed or swept away by floods.

Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, but with more rainfall forecast in the coming days, disaster management authorities have strongly advised citizens to take precautions, especially those in flood-prone or low-lying areas.

Monsoon rains are a routine part of South Asia’s climate and are essential for crop irrigation and replenishing water supplies.

However, their adverse impact has worsened in recent years due to rapid urban expansion, poor drainage systems, and more frequent extreme weather events linked to climate change.