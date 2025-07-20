Interior Minister Naqvi lands in Kabul for key bilateral talks

Afghan Interim Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari receives Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, July 20, 2025. — State media

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Kabul on Sunday for a day-long visit aimed at holding high-level bilateral talks, according to state media.

Upon his arrival at the Kabul airport today, Naqvi was received by Afghan Interim Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari. Senior officials from the Afghan Ministry of Interior were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the Interior Minister will meet his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The visit comes after both nations took a series of steps to improve ties, such as the upgrading of each country's diplomats from the rank of chargé d’affaires to ambassador.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have embassies in each other's capitals but they are led by charge d'affaires, not ambassadors.

China was the first country to accept an ambassador from the Taliban-run administration in Kabul, though it does not formally recognise its government. Several other states, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

The issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Three days earlier, Pakistan signed a trilateral railway agreement with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan in a bid to boost regional connectivity and economic integration.

The Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project aims to build a rail link to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan and facilitate access to Pakistani seaports for Central Asian States.

Both countries also held the inaugural round of the Additional Secretary-Level Mechanism talks earlier in the month.