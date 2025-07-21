A view of the newly built Hassanabad bridge, which replaced a bridge that collapsed when the Shisper glacier caused Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding (Gof), in Hassanabad village, October 8, 2023. — Reuters

CHILAS: A cloudburst unleashed devastating flash floods and landslides along Babusar Road on Monday, leaving at least three dead and around 15 others missing as authorities scrambled to rescue stranded travellers and clear the blocked route.

The devastating cloudburst, which occurred around 3:3pm, caused 14 to 15 major blockages due to heavy landslides, falling boulders, and debris flow, leaving multiple routes inaccessible and vehicles stranded in the region.

Emergency responders evacuated stranded tourists at various locations. Transport provided by the Girls Degree College and local police helped shift them to safe accommodations in Chilas.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner and Superintendent of Police (SP) Diamer visited the disaster-hit site and reached as far as possible before being forced to halt due to impassable terrain.

The Karakoram Highway (KKH) is also blocked at Lal Parhi and Tatta Pani, while Babusar Road remains entirely cut off. Officials said 10 to 15 vehicles are currently stuck in flood-affected nallahs and landslide zones.

Relief efforts are underway, though access beyond the mid-point remains limited due to massive boulder deposits.

In Ghizer, lightning strikes triggered landslides at four locations, causing damage to multiple houses, a school, roads, and standing crops.

Meanwhile, flash floods in the streams of Kandia tehsil in Upper Kohistan damaged several homes, water channels, and traditional watermills. A woman was also swept away by the floodwaters.

Separately, the country's disaster watchdog said that at least five more people succumbed to rain-flood-related accidents during the last 24 hours as heavy monsoons continue to lash parts of Pakistan.

The latest deaths bring the tally of total lives lost since June 26 to at least 221, according to the NDMA.

Monsoon rains are a routine part of South Asia’s climate and are essential for crop irrigation and replenishing water supplies.

However, their adverse impact has worsened in recent years due to rapid urban expansion, poor drainage systems, and more frequent extreme weather events linked to climate change.