Airport Road near Rahimabad submerged in water due to heavy rain experienced in Rawalpindi, July 17, 2025. — APP

Widespread monsoon showers are expected in most districts of Punjab today, with the fourth spell of rainfall likely to persist until July 25, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Monday.

A PDMA spokesperson stated that this spell is expected to be more intense than previous ones, with rain forecast in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, and Mandi Bahauddin, as well as Hafizabad, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala.

Rain is also likely in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Multan.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali said rainfall in the upper catchment areas of rivers poses a risk of increased water flow, prompting the authority to issue alerts for possible flooding in Punjab’s rivers and streams. He warned of rising levels in the Ravi, Jhelum, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers.

The Indus River is experiencing a moderate-level flood at Taunsa, while low-level floods are ongoing at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma, according to the DG PDMA.

The country's disaster watchdog said on Sunday that at least 13 more people succumbed to rain-flood-related accidents during the last 24 hours as heavy monsoons continue to lash parts of Pakistan.

The latest deaths bring the tally of total lives lost since June 26 to at least 216, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The torrential downpours triggered flooding and structural collapses, with most deaths resulting from the roofs of poorly built homes giving way.

At least 12 deaths were reported in Punjab and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Among the victims were four children and three women, as per the NDMA handout.

Punjab alone has reported 135 deaths, followed by 42 in KP, 21 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan, and one each in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir.

Since the start of this deadly spell, 101 children have died.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the Meteorological Department forecast cloudy skies for the next 24 hours with a chance of rain.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 32 degrees Celsius and 34°C, while the minimum recorded was 29°C. Humidity levels stand at 75%, and sea breeze is blowing from the southwest at 11 kilometres per hour.

The residents of the metropolis woke up to a rather pleasant morning on Sunday after the city received light showers in the wee hours following several days of overcast weather.

Light rain was reported in various areas of the city, including near airport, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, II Chundrigar Road, PIDC, Saddar and Burns Road.

The highest rainfall was recorded at 2.3 millimetres on the University Road, 2mm at the airport, PAF Base Faisal and Gulshan-e-Hadeed. In Korangi and Jinnah Terminal, downpour was recorded at 1.4mm, whereas in Keamari and Surjani Town it was a mere 0.2mm.

Also, another monsoon system may affect Sindh in late July, the Met Office added.