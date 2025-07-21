Punjab restricts transport to Balochistan after 5pm over security concerns

A paramilitary soldier stops and checks passenger vehicles at a security check post, a day after militants conducted deadly attacks, on the outskirts of Quetta, August 27, 2024. — Reuters

In response to a surge in terrorist attacks along National Highway N-70, authorities in Dera Ghazi Khan have enforced strict new travel restrictions, barring all public and private transport from heading towards Balochistan after 5pm.

"In light of the recent terrorist attacks on National Highway N-70, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are hereby issued for immediate and strict compliance by all transport services operating between Punjab and Balochistan to ensure the safety and security of passengers and vehicles," stated a notification issued in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Khalid said that all public transport vehicles will be stopped at the border area of Bawata after 5pm. He said the decision has been taken in light of a recent tragic incident in Balochistan involving the killing of passengers.

The deputy commissioner advised transporters to avoid travelling in the evening and clarified that travel towards Balochistan may resume after 5am the following morning.

According to the notification, all types of transport services, both public and private must halt operations at Sakhi Sarwar and Bawata by 5:00pm daily. "Travel is strictly limited to day light hours. Night time travel is prohibited under all circumstances," it said.

All public transport vehicles must conduct a video recording of all passengers at the DG Khan bus stands prior to departure, the notification ordered.

Each public transport bus must be accompanied by two armed private security guards onboard before departing from DG Khan, it said, adding that all buses must be equipped with functional CCTV cameras covering both the interior and exterior of the vehicle to monitor boarding, disembarkation, and in-transit activities.

Every public transport vehicle must be fitted with GPS tracking system and an emergency panic button. The notification also warned that any violations will result in immediate action under relevant laws.

The development came amid growing attacks on buses travelling from Punjab to Balochistan, with the most recent incident taking place in the Sur-Dakai area, wherein nine passengers travelling on two Punjab-bound coaches were abducted and killed by unidentified armed men.

The government had said that Fitna-Al-Hindustan had carried out attacks at three different places — Kakat, Mastung and Sur-Dakai. The Balochistan Liberation Front, a banned outfit, later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack follows a growing trend of cross-border terrorism in Balochistan, particularly after Pakistan’s recent military victory over India. In May this year, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna-Al-Hindustan.

Similarly, in March this year, five people were killed by armed men who blocked the highway in the Kalmat area of Gwadar district. In February, seven Punjab-bound passengers were offloaded from a bus and shot dead in Barkhan district.