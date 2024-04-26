Where will Eid ul Adha cattle markets be set up in Karachi this year?

People look at animals up for sale at a cattle market ahead of Eid ul Adha on June 18, 2022. — APP

KARACHI: With Eid ul Adha just a few weeks away, Pakistanis are getting excited to purchase sacrificial animals.

Every year, thousands of people flock to cattle markets to buy cows, goats, sheep and camels to sacrifice during the festival.

Just like 2023, the cattle market in Karachi will be set up in Taiser Town at Northern Bypass from May 10 this year.

According to the notification issued by the management of the cattle market, ATMs and temporary branches of major banks will also be set up so that people can easily withdraw money if they purchase an animal for sacrifice.

Additionally, an ambulance will also be available for emergency medical assistance in the cattle market in case a mishap happens or someone gets injured.

Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in June but the central cattle market will be set up in the first week of May.

Moreover, the buyers and sellers will also be able to park their cars easily as there will be a vast area for parking. There will also be temporary food stalls.

Facilities for traders are also being increased including free supply of 30 litres of water per person along with free provision of land for cattle sheds.

Meanwhile, to ensure that the sacrificial animals remain healthy, they will be inspected. A certificate from the Veterinary Department will also be mandatory to confirm the animals are healthy.