VIDEO: Irked by ‘torture’, transgender mob storms Gujrat police station

An angry mob of transgender persons on Sunday vandalised Saddar Police Station in Kharian tehsil of Gujrat district after the personnel allegedly subjected some of the community’s members to torture during their illegal confinement.



According to details, a few transgender persons were on their way home after attending a function late at night when police personnel intercepted them and tried to conduct a body search of them.

The scuffle took place between the transgender persons and the cops on the road when they resisted the body search. Meanwhile, the paramilitary forces shifted them to the police station and reportedly subjected the transgender persons to torture.

After being informed, dozens of transgender persons led by their “guru” besieged the police station, threw stones and vandalised the premises.

In the footage of the incident, also available with the Geo News, the fierce transgender persons can be seen throwing the furniture of the police station on the road. The video shows the transgender persons were forcefully taking a police official out of the police station.

Later, the transgender community held a sit-in and blocked the GT Road in Kharian to record their protest.

According to the local police, an inquiry has been launched in this regard and disciplinary action will be taken against the cops if found involved in the torture of transgender persons.