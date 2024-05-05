Women boarding the Pink Bus after the inauguration ceremony in Karachi on February 1, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: As part of its efforts to increase girl’s enrolment in schools and improve female literacy rate, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is planning to launch a free transport service for female students and teachers of the Islamabad Capital Territory Schools

According to details, around 20 buses of federal educational institutions will be prepared and put on the roads with the support of the district administration.

The female students and teachers of public and private educational institutions will be able to travel for free in these buses operated in the urban and rural areas of the federal capital with the support of the district administration.

These buses reserved for women and girls will be painted pink, it added. The ministry has taken this step in view of the increasing dropout rate of girls from schools due to inadequate transport facilities, said the secretary of education.

He went on to say that in the internal audit, it was found that 30% of the total 385 buses of federal educational institutions have been parked due to unusability.

These buses were not being used due to lack of budget and drivers and for not repairing timely, said the official.

In future, women will also be allowed to travel in these vehicles subject to the availability of space, he added.

He further informed that by June 15, these buses will be ready and will start providing services for female students and teachers.