Pakistan, US collaboration crucial for regional peace, stability: Masood Khan

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan addresses the gathering during Ambassador Circle Series in North Carolina, United States. — Radio Pakistan/File

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan emphasised the continuation of collaboration between Pakistan and the US which is crucial for maintaining regional peace and stability.

Addressing a gathering of scholars, intellectuals and opinion-makers during the Ambassador Circle Series organised by the World Affairs Council of Charlotte in the US state of North Carolina, Khan highlighted that the threat of terrorism had not diminished just because the US had returned from Afghanistan.

He added the menace of terrorism posed a significant danger not only to Pakistan and Afghanistan but also to the US and its allies in the region.

“For maintaining regional peace and stability, it is crucial for Pakistan and the US to keep collaborating through all diplomatic channels and tools,” he said.

He said the significance of improving Pakistan's defence capabilities lied in its challenging geographical location and rough neighbourhood.

The ambassador expressed hope for the continuation of defence ties between Pakistan and the US and encouraged both countries to invest in both security and non-security areas.

He said the rapid growth of Pakistan's tech industry in recent years was a promising development in the context of strengthened Pakistan-US relations.

“Pakistan has become an integral part of the overall technological ecosystem and has made significant strides in the tech industry.”

In response to a question regarding Pakistan’s tourism potential, Khan emphasised the diverse range of tourism options available, such as adventure, religious, and eco-tourism which draw millions of visitors from around the world annually.

He warmly invited the audience to explore Pakistan firsthand and witness the country's abundant tourism offerings.