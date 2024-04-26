'Road to Makkah': Pilgrims to now undergo Saudi immigration process at Karachi airport

A Pakistani pilgrim arrives at King Aabdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Following the approval from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia has launched immigration services under “Road to Makkah” project at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport to facilitate pilgrims travelling to Makkah to perform Hajj, sources said on Friday.

The “Road to Makkah” project aims at providing special services for the pilgrims at the Karachi airport, facilitating their long journey to Hajj.

This initiative aims to streamline the immigration process for the pilgrims departing from Karachi, as opposed to completing it in Saudi Arabia.

Arrangements for the project at the Karachi airport are in the final stages. Upon implementation, pilgrims will no longer need to undergo immigration procedures at Jeddah and Madina airports in Saudi Arabia. Instead, immigration procedures will be conducted by Saudi aviation personnel stationed at the Karachi airport.

To accommodate Saudi immigration procedures, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has designated space for two dedicated counters.

This step is expected to expedite the immigration process for Pakistani pilgrims, ensuring a smoother and more efficient journey for those embarking on the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj.

Earlier in the month, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman approved the establishment of the "Road to Makkah" project facility at the Karachi airport right away, Geo News reported citing sources.

A two-member delegation from Saudi Arabia accompanied by Saudi Consul General in Karachi Faleh Al-Rehaili visited the Jinnah International Airport to inspect the facilities and discuss the arrangements for the "Road to Makkah" project.

The Saudi Arabian delegation also met the Airport Security Force, the Federal Investigation Agency, and the Customs authorities and held meetings with the technical teams to discuss the processing requirements and procedure.

The "Road to Makkah" project is already successfully operational at the Islamabad airport.

On May 16, 2023, the then-Saudi Arabia deputy interior minister, Dr Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood, arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit to finalise and ink an agreement about the project.

The initiative was expected to mark a major milestone in simplifying and streamlining immigration processes for pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.