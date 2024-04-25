Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi on September 13, 2021. — AFP

Three terrorists including two ringleaders — Sohail aka Azmato and Haji Gul alias Zarkavi — have been killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber district, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.



The operation was conducted by the security forces on April 24-25 on the reported presence of terrorists in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal district, the military's media wing said.

Security forces eliminated three terrorists after intense exchange of fire, as well as busted their hideout during the operation, it added.



The ISPR further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation. A sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it concluded.

Military pays tribute to martyred Customs officials

Separately, the senior army commanders visited the families of eight martyred Customs’ officials who laid their lives in the line of duty in Dera Ismail Khan in two separate incidents that took place earlier this month, the ISPR said on Thursday.

In due recognition of this selfless sacrifice in fight against illegal spectrum and as an expression of solidarity, the commanders met the families of the martyred officials at their homes to express condolences, pay tribute and pledge unfliching support on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

The familes expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the support and respect.

The military’s media wing said: “Shuhadas and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani. We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil."

"We as nation salute Shuhada families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan," it concluded.