Amir Khan becomes honourary captain of Pakistan Army

British-Pakistan former boxer Amir Khan poses as the honourary captain of Pakistan Army in these photos. — Instagram/@amirkingkhan

The Pakistan Army has conferred the honourary rank of captain on British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan for a day after he held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

Khan, who won several global boxing titles, called on Gen Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) — Rawalpindi on Saturday along with martial arts champion Shahzaib Rind, who made his mark by knocking out Indian fighter Rana Singh in 20 seconds in the 'Karate Combat' in Dubai last month, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief appreciated the atheletes for their phenomenal achievements in the field of sports and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s youth for their outstanding potential, the military's media wing said.

Khan shared a video sporting the Pakistan Army’s uniform, as well as his photos on his Instagram with a caption: “Big thanks to General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Army for honouring me with the rank of Captain”.



In one of his photos, the former boxer was chanting slogan, Pakistan Zindabad, in a traditional style of military officers. He also shared another photo in the set, showing him receiving a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingents of soldiers at the GHQ.

Apparently, en route to the army’s headquarters in a vehicle, Khan said in his video, appeared jovial for being honoured as a captain while expressing gratitude towards the Pakistan Army.

Telling his fans about this feat, Khan commented that it was “simply an honorary rank given to me by my country, Pakistan. I have a lot of love for the people of Pakistan and the country as a whole. So, I wanted to share this experience. However — I don’t have any involvement in the politics side of things”.