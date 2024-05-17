Children enjoying bathing at North Karachi locality during hot weather in Karachi on May 13, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: The rise in humidity in the atmosphere of the port city will trigger an increased 44 degrees Celsius 'feels like' temperature in areas facing the sea on Friday.

According to Dr Sardar Sarfraz, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief meteorologist, Karachi's weather is likely to remain hot and humid till the end of May.

He added: "Due to the sea breezes, the humidity in the air will remain high."

The humidity in Karachi's atmosphere was 78% this morning and will fluctuate between 35% to 45% in the evening. Meanwhile, westerly/southwesterly winds are likely to blow in the port city.

The temperature in the port city today and tomorrow (Saturday) will fluctuate between 36°C to 38°C, while the temperature may begin dropping by 1°C to 2°C degrees from tomorrow.

The Met Office, on Thursday, advised general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and also recommended judicious use of water.

"Due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from 21st May and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from 23rd to 27th May," the PMD said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It added that day temperatures were likely to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and 6°C to 8°C higher from May 23 to 27.

"Extreme dry/heatwave conditions may trigger bush fires/forest fires in the vulnerable areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan," the Met Office mentioned.