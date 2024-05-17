VIDEO: CM Maryam exudes poise, as she dons Elite Force uniform

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz exuded poise as she inspected the Elite Force passing out parade in Lahore today in their crisp charcoal black uniform.



It seemed that the provincial chief minister remained undaunted by trolls and detractors after she received immense criticism for donning a uniform nearly a month ago.

Attending the ceremony today, CM Maryam said: "This is not a uniform, it is a national service that comes to the sons and daughters of a few nations."

The uniform is an honour as well as a great test, she added.

The country's first woman chief minister has donned a uniform weeks after she was seen wearing the khaki Punjab Police attire and carrying the police baton last month while inspecting a passing-out parade of lady constables and traffic assistants at the Police Training College, Chung.

After she wore the khaki dress, CM Maryam was picked apart by critics who questioned her authority to wear the official uniform, leaving social media abuzz with differing views.

Following the controversy, the provincial police department issued a statement clarifying that she is indeed "entitled to wear the police uniform" as per the Punjab Police Dress Regulations.

Continuing with tradition, the chief minister was, yet again, smartly dressed herself in the Elite Force's attire.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), taking to X, formerly Twitter, wrote: "In uniform, with honour. CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the passing out parade of Elite force today!"

Screenshot of PML-N's post on X.

During the passing out parade, the Punjab CM assured the personnel about the provision of all possible resources for the province's Elite Force.

"Whatever the IG Punjab needs will be provided, there will be no shortage of resources," she said, addressing the personnel.

She took delight in the fact that at least 70, among those passing out, are women.

She also congratulated the successful candidates and mentioned that their parents are also deserving of congratulations.

The chief minister also paid tribute to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland.