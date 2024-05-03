PPP leaders Sardar Saleem Haider Khan (left) and Faisal Karim Kundi in these undated photos. — Facebook/@sardarsaleemhaidergroup/@FaisalKarimKundi

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — the top ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the Centre — is all set to get two more key “constitutional positions” in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the “power-sharing deal” as they nominated two loyalists, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi, for the governor’s slots in both provinces, respectively.



Saleem Haider — a PPP loyalist — belongs to Punjab’s Attock district who also served as a former federal minister and prime minister’s aide for overseas Pakistanis in the previous tenure of the Nawaz-led party.

Additionally, the politician is also the president of the Bilawal-led party’s Rawalpindi division.

The former minister, speaking to Geo News, confirmed that he was informed about the “good news” personally by the PPP chairman that he would be the next Punjab governor.

He added that he was also told that the notification of his appointment for Punjab’s top slot would be issued by tonight.

Saleem is likely to replace the current Governor Baligh Ur Rehman — who is a senior leader of the ruling PML-N who assumed office on May 30, 2022, after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan-led government at the Centre.

Last month, it was learnt by The News that the Bilawal-led party shortlisted senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood and Chaudhry Riaz for the post.

It also emerged that the major ally of the ruling PML-N, which reached a power-sharing deal after the 2024 nationwide elections, also deliberated on names for the KP governorship, which is currently held by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Haji Ghulam Ali.

In the latest development, the PPP also named its candidate, Kundi, for the KP governor’s slot. Faisal Karim Kundi was among two other PPP politicians — Zahir Shah and Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha — who were being considered for the post.

Kundi is expected to take oath as the new KP governor tomorrow (Saturday), sources told Geo News.

Kundi’s political background

Kundi currently holds the position of PPP’s central information secretary and is a member of the central executive committee as well as the foreign liaison committee.

He had gotten elected as a member of the National Assembly in the 2008 general elections and made history when he was appointed the country’s youngest deputy speaker.

Over the years, Kundi has gained the respect of his peers and also made a name for himself on the international stage through his participation in global dialogues, and interactions with diplomats. He is particularly vocal about infrastructure development, educational reforms, and philanthropy and strongly believes in dialogue, and policy reform.

He also served as the prime minister’s aide, PPP KP secretary general besides being a patron of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) and the Youth Parliament and also works with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). He also served as the chairman of the Fata Caucus.

Power-sharing deal

It is pertinent to mention here that the currently ruling parties — PML-N and PPP — agreed to form a coalition government at the Centre wherein the latter, with its 54 National Assembly seats, agreed to support the former in government formation after none of the two parties managed to secure a simple majority in the lower house in the February 8 general elections.

Following several rounds of talks held between both sides, it had been decided that the PPP would get various constitutional posts including Punjab and KP governors along with the office of the president, as well as the National Assembly's deputy speakership.