Police officer shot dead, two wounded over challan dispute in KP’s Mansehra

Martyred Highway Police official Aamir Khan Swati. — By author

In a shocking incident, a highway police officer was killed and two others sustained bullet injuries when unidentified assailants, aboard a car, opened fire on them before a verbal brawl on a traffic challan.

According to the police, the incident took place when the cops served a challan on the car driver at Bedra Interchange in Mansehra. The car was travelling from Peshawar to Mansehra.

As per Mansehra District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, the surrounding areas were cordoned off after the firing and launched a search operation for the arrest of suspects.

The deceased police officer was identified as Aamir Khan Swati.

It may be noted that similar incidents of violence against the Motorway Police have surfaced in the recent past.

On April 24, a woman rammed her car into a Motorway Police personnel and vented anger at the traffic wardens for being stopped for speeding.

The entire incident was filmed and posted on social media, showing her arguing in an abusive manner with the Motorway Police officer for being pulled over for speeding.

Later, another such incident took place near Kallar Kahar where two ladies “misbehaved” with Motorway Police personnel, threatening and hurling abuses at them during the quarrel.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, in which they were heard alleging that the Motorway personnel hurt one of the women while trying to “snatch” her mobile phone while she was making the cops’ video.