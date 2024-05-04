Khawaja Saad Rafique likely to become PML-N secretary general

Khawaja Saad Rafique speaks at an event. — X/@KhSaad_Rafique

LAHORE: Veteran Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politician Khawaja Saad Rafique is being considered for the post of party's next secretary general, sources told Geo News on Saturday, as part of the recent expected restructure moves.

The proposal to hand over the significant position to Rafique in the party, according to the sources, will be presented during its general council meeting and the final decision will be taken in this regard.

The politician is set to take over the post from federal minister Ahsan Iqbal if the party's plans are smoothly executed.

Iqbal, who is currently leading the Ministry of Planning and Development, had requested the party leadership to relieve him of his secretary general duties when it was in power under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from April 2022 to August 2023, the sources added.



Speaking with Geo News, Iqbal said, "I told the party leadership years ago that I want to leave the post."

He added that it is difficult to run the party office properly due to his busy schedule as a minister.

As per the sources, the PML-N's general council meeting will be held on May 11 in Lahore during which Nawaz Sharif is likely to be made the party's president.

The reports regarding Rafique's position in the party comes a week after PML-N Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah announced that Nawaz would retake the ruling party’s driving seat.

The development was significant as the PML-N supremo got a “clean chit” from the courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in multiple cases lodged against him.

“Nawaz Sharif will lead the party again. The PML-N will move forward under his leadership," Sanaullah said, speaking with journalists in Lahore.