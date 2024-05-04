CSS 2023 results announced

Students appear to give an exam. — Twitter/File

The Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC) Saturday announced the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam for 2023.

The passing ratio for the year 2023 stood at 2.96%, the commission stated.

As per the FPSC, as many as 13,008 candidates appeared for the written examination, out of which 401 passed.

Candidates who were recommended for appointment were 210, out of those 126 were male and 84 were female candidates.

First position in the CSS exam 2023 was secured by Adil Riaz, second by Shehrbano, while Okasha Abrar came third.

The FPSC stated that the detailed marks sheets of each candidate will be displayed on FPSC’s website in due course.

The successful candidates will be appointed as Grade-17 officers, the commission added.