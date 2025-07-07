Vulnerable citizens urged to prepare emergency kits amid flood warning

A couple seeks safety in flood-hit Peshawar — AFP

National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) issued a flood warning on Monday urging vulnerable citizens living near rivers and streams to stay vigilant and identify safe evacuation routes.

NEOC, which works under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), also advised them to relocate essential items, vehicles, and livestock to higher and safer locations.

“Emergency kits, including food, drinking water, and medical supplies, should be prepared for at least three to five days,” said NEOC in a statement.

NEOC warned of weather and flood risk over the next 48 hours given current monsoon activities. These weather conditions are expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall till July 10, particularly over major river catchments, with a high likelihood of both riverine and flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has also directed NDMA to remain on high alert during this time as the recent monsoon rains and floods have taken at least 79 lives and injured 140 people across the country.

Residents living near rivers, streams, and nullahs have been advised to stay vigilant for sudden increases in water levels, particularly at night or during periods of intense rainfall. Communities are also urged to stay informed through official flood alerts and weather warnings.

The disaster authority also requested district administration, particularly in northeastern and central Punjab, to ensure the availability and functionality of de-watering pumps to cope with potential urban flooding.

According to NEOC’s forecast, increased water flows are expected in all major rivers including Kabul, Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

Currently, low flood levels are being observed at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma on the Indus River, while Taunsa is also expected to reach the low flood mark.

River Chenab is likely to experience low flood levels at Marala and Khanki stations. River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to rise to low flood levels, while Swat and Panjkora Rivers, along with their associated streams and nullahs, may swell due to rainfall in their catchment areas.

River Jhelum — along with its tributaries — is expected to experience elevated inflows, resulting in localised flash floods. Inflows at Mangla Dam on River Jhelum are projected to reach the low flood limit.

In northeastern Punjab, nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range may experience significant increases in water levels, possibly reaching medium flood intensity. Hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts may once again become active, generating medium to high flows.

In Balochistan, nullahs and seasonal streams in the northeastern districts — including Jhal Magsi, Kachi, Sibi, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Musakhel — are also likely to experience high flows.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the Hunza and Shigar rivers may see increased water discharge, with flash flooding possible in their tributaries — including Hispar, Khunjerab, Shimshal, Braldu, Hushe and Saltoro Rivers.

NDMA has asked citizens to follow official advisories, download and use the Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert App for timely updates and safety guidance.

NDMA to be on 'high alert'

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the NDMA, rescue agencies, and administrative authorities to remain on high alert during the recent heavy rains and any potential emergency situations.

In anticipation of possible flooding in areas along the Indus River and other rivers, the prime minister has instructed the NDMA, rescue agencies, and administrative bodies to immediately implement safety measures and precautionary actions, a press statement issued by the PM Office said.

The NDMA has also been instructed to strengthen close coordination with provincial governments and other relevant institutions.

The prime minister directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to keep the public informed using all available means, providing accurate and real-time information.

He expressed concern that the operation of the Tarbela Dam spillways may increase flooding in the lower districts along the Indus River.

All provincial administrations have been directed to continue effective public awareness campaigns in view of the potential flood situation.

The National Emergency Operations Center has also been instructed to identify and clarify through the media, the areas that are vulnerable or less protected, where there is a risk of high, medium, or low-level flooding, so that the public can be warned in a timely manner.

The prime minister further directed that provincial administrations must be fully prepared in advance for any situation, and that the NDMA should ensure this preparedness.