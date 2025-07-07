A sign of the (NICVD) can be seen on the top of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) building. — Website/File

KARACHI: A government audit has unearthed suspected financial irregularities worth Rs40 billion at Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), prompting the Sindh health minister to order a formal probe.

In response to the audit report of the Sindh Directorate General of Audit for the fiscal year 2023–24, she has ordered a formal inquiry and constituted a two-member committee to investigate the matter.

According to the official notification, the inquiry committee includes the Additional Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Health. The committee is tasked with submitting its findings within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the NICVD spokesperson has downplayed the development, saying that audit paras are a routine part of review processes for all government institutions.

"Observational reports from the Auditor General are standard and meant to improve financial transparency," the spokesperson said.

Declaring these observations as conclusive evidence of corruption is premature, misleading, and contrary to facts, the spokesperson said, adding that presenting audit points without investigation or due process as financial misconduct is irresponsible.

The spokesperson further clarified that many of the audit observations in the 2023–24 report pertain to appointments and other issues from the years 2017 to 2018 — well before the current Executive Director assumed office in November 2023.

“We are fully committed to transparency and will respond to each audit para responsibly,” the spokesperson concluded.