Saturday May 04, 2024
National

President green-lights Punjab, KP and Balochistan governors' appointments

President Zardari approves appointment of governors under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution

By Nausheen Yusuf
May 04, 2024
(From left to right) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Balochistan Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan. — Facebook Sheikh Jaffar KHAN Mandokhail/ @sardarsaleemhaidergroup/@FaisalKarimKundi
A day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari named two of his party’s loyalists for the key posts, President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday approved appointments of Sardar Saleem Haider, Faisal Karim Kundi and Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as governors of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, respectively.

More to follow.. 