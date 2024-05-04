President green-lights Punjab, KP and Balochistan governors' appointments

A day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari named two of his party’s loyalists for the key posts, President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday approved appointments of Sardar Saleem Haider, Faisal Karim Kundi and Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as governors of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, respectively.
More to follow..
PTI leader says dialogues will be centred on PTI founder and political prisoners' release, not to strike any "deal"
FIA will no longer investigate cases of electronic crimes under its cybercrime wing
Hamir Mir said he has received multiple death threats on social media and warnings that his life was in danger
Journalist Mohammad Siddiq Mengal was targeted in deadly blast while going to university from his home
Justice Babar Sattar also hinted issuing contempt of court to DG IB
International Federation of Journalists says journalism in Pakistan is "under threat"