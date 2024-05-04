Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi on September 13, 2021. — AFP

Six terrorists were killed by the security forces following an intense gun battle during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.



The IBO was conducted on the night between May 3 and 4 by the security forces on the reported presence of terrorists in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal district, the military’s media wing added.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and the terrorists, as a result of which six terrorists were "sent to hell". Terrorists’ hideout was also busted during the operation, the statement read.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killings of innocent civilians in the area.

“A sanitisation operation is being conducted in the area by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it concluded.

Security forces on Thursday killed terrorists involved in the recent abduction of district and sessions judge of South Waziristan in a joint IBO in KP's Tank district, the ISPR had said in a statement.

“During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell,” the statement added.

The ISPR had identified the terrorists as ringleader Azmat alias Azmati, ringleader Karamat alias Hanzla and Rehan.

At least 92% of all fatalities and 86% of attacks, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, were recorded in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the first quarter of 2024.

These key findings were revealed in the Q1 2024 Security Report issued by Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), detailing that the country witnessed at least 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Among the 432 fatalities, 281 included that of civilians and security forces personnel.