Representation image of WiFi logo on a smartphone. — Freepik

LAHORE: After Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s approval, the provincial government launched free WiFi services at 50 spots in Lahore under a pilot project.

“Free WiFi started at the following (50 spots) in Lahore. Rest of Lahore is being done too. Alhamdolillah! We promise, we deliver,” CM Maryam said in an X post.

The chief minister gave ahead to the launch of a free WiFi pilot project in Lahore in a high-level meeting with the officials of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) last month.

According to media reports, the PIBT has also been tasked with the re-establishment of the existing infrastructure, including hotspots.

The initiative aims at providing complimentary WiFi access at various public places.

CM Maryam has also directed the IT department officials to start the service preferably in educational institutions, at airports, railway stations and bus stands. In total, the free WiFi services will be provided at 516 locations in Lahore.

The complimentary WiFi services in Lahore and other urban areas were launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2013. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government shut down this service due to nonpayment of bills to internet providers.

Initially, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) was managing the service, but now the PITB oversees it.

The expected reinstatement of this service is set to offer substantial advantages to the public by improving internet access in vital locations, thereby boosting connectivity and simplifying communication channels.