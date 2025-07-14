No solo Iraq travel for Pakistani pilgrims from 2026

Pilgrims walk from Najaf toward Karbala, to take part in Arbaeen in September 2022. — AFP/File

Pakistan has announced a change in its policy regarding religious pilgrims travelling to Iraq, as they would no longer be allowed to travel individually from 2026 but under a registered group-based system.

In a significant diplomatic development, the interior ministers of Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq convened in Tehran for a landmark trilateral conference aimed at enhancing facilitation for religious pilgrims travelling between the three countries.

The conference concluded with a unanimous agreement to take all possible steps to support pilgrims visiting holy sites in Iran and Iraq.

A joint working group will be established to oversee coordination and operational matters, ensuring safe and seamless travel for millions of pilgrims, particularly during major religious events such as Arbaeen.

Addressing the conference, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni for organising the summit on Pakistan's request.

He emphasised the importance of pilgrims and highlighted Pakistan's commitment to improving their experience.

Naqvi announced major policy reforms, including a new regulation effective January 1, 2026, under which Pakistani pilgrims will no longer be permitted to travel to Iraq individually.

Instead, they must go under the supervision of registered group organisers, who will also be responsible for their return. Only those granted special visas by the Iraqi embassy will be exempt from this requirement.

"The new group-based travel system aims to curb illegal entries and extended stays," Naqvi said, adding that Iraq and Iran have fully endorsed the new framework.

He praised the governments of both Iraq and Iran for their exemplary management of millions of pilgrims annually and reaffirmed Pakistan's full cooperation in pilgrim-related matters.

The security czar also extended congratulations to Iran on its recent military victory, lauding the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and reiterating Pakistan's solidarity during the conflict.

"Pakistan openly condemned the attack on Iran and fully supported its right to self-defence," he stated.

Dignitaries attending the conference included Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Senior Advisor Nader Yar Ahmadi, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Amiri Moghaddam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Pakistan's Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, and senior officials from Iraq's Ministry of Interior.