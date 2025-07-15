Injured camel stands again thanks to prosthetic limb

Cammie can be seen standing up for the first time with the aid of a custom-designed prosthetic leg at the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services in Karachi in this undated image. — X/@ShaziaAttaMarri

A camel, now named Cammie, who endured a tragic fate in Sindh's Sanghar district, took her first steps on Tuesday with a custom-designed prosthetic leg.

In June 2024, a landlord brutally mutilated Cammie, severing her front leg as punishment for entering his field in Sanghar's Mundh Jamrao area in search of fodder. The shocking incident, which was captured on video and shared widely on social media, had sparked public outrage and led to the detention of six suspects.

Following her rescue, the camel was brought to the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) Benji Project for Animal Welfare in Karachi, where she received dedicated care for over a year.

To celebrate her recovery, the shelter shared a heartwarming update earlier today, including a video showing Cammie taking her first steps with her new prosthetic leg.

"CAMMIE STOOD UP," the shelter wrote on social media. "One year ago today, Cammie was brutally maimed—left to die with a severed front leg. But today… she stood up on her prosthetic for the very first time.

"It's been a year of tears, setbacks, rehab, pain, and quiet perseverance. A year where we were told to give up, to move on, to stop delaying the inevitable. But we chose to stand by her. And today, she stood for us all."

"We still have a long road ahead as Cammie adjusts to her prosthetic, but today is for celebration, for hope, and for all the silent victories that happen when you refuse to give up," the shelter added.

The shelter extended its gratitude to its dedicated team and supporters, as well as Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Shazia Marri and Senator Quratulain Marri, and the Sindh government for their "unwavering support and trust in [the team's] mission."

The Sindh government had reaffirmed its commitment to cover the cost of Cammie's extensive treatment, while both Marri sisters had expressed their stern disapproval of the horrific incident.

Both sisters had described the rescue as a "joint effort" after veterinary doctors referred them to CDRS.

Taking to social media to express her joy at Cammie's progress, Shazia remarked that "no greater feeling than when months of hard work, care and consistent efforts pay off!"

Meanwhile, Quratulain said: "Dedicated service over momentary outrage any day. You stuck to this long after the temporarily infuriated had forgotten her existence. Everyone on the team who continues to care for Cammie - they are the superstars!"

Additionally, the shelter thanked the founder of Bionic Pets, Derrick Campana, who designed and created the custom prosthetic limb perfectly fitted for Cammie.