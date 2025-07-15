Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the delegation led by Indonesian Minister for Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Syafrie Samsudin. — X/@GovtofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering bilateral ties, with a focus on defence collaboration, economic engagement, and joint investment ventures.

The commitment was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Indonesian Defence Minister Lt Gen (retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing "multifaceted bilateral cooperation". The meeting also underscored the deep-rooted historical, brotherly and friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indonesian defence minister expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen defence ties and explore possible bilateral cooperation, especially in defence production. He conveyed the best wishes of President Prabowo Subianto for the prime minister and people of Pakistan, the press release added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhance "bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues, including economic, strategic, trade sectors, as well as in the field of defence and defence production".

The prime minister noted that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious and historical bonds supporting each other at international forums.

Recalling his cordial meeting with the Indonesian President on the sidelines of G-8 summit in Cairo, he conveyed his best wishes to him.

The premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore and expand collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects.

He also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement and agreed to accelerate the implementation of projects in key areas of mutual interest.

Last month, the two countries agreed on exploring avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in key areas such as vaccine production in Pakistan, the establishment of medical institutions in Indonesia, pharmaceutical development, and the exchange of healthcare professionals.