Assault case against Salman Farooqui closed as complainant backs out

Salman Farooqi can be seen standing behind bars on June 2, 2025. — X/@KarachiPolice_

Police have closed the assault case against businessman Salman Farooqui after the complainant formally withdrew, ending a high-profile case that had drawn widespread attention after a video of the heartbreaking incident went viral.

At a hearing before a South Judicial Magistrate in Karachi, police told the court the case had been withdrawn. Gizri Police also submitted a report confirming the investigation has been wrapped up.

According to the police report, the complainant, Dheeraj alias Dhanraj, no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the accused. In a written statement, he affirmed that neither he nor his sister was subjected to any misconduct by the accused.

The report further noted that, based on the complainant's sworn statement, all charges — including threats to kill — have been dropped.

Following this, the court recorded the police report and adjourned further proceedings.

Last month, Farooqui was arrested for allegedly assaulting a motorcyclist in front of the latter's sisters.

A video shared on social media showed Farooqui, reportedly angered by a collision between his car and a motorcycle, physically assaulting the rider on Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Despite repeated pleas from the victim’s sisters, Farooqui continued the assault.

The incident caused public outrage online, prompting police to register a case against Farooqui and another individual, Owais Hashmi.