Drugs 'worth up to Rs7bn' confiscated in Arabian Sea operations

Drugs seized in joint operations by maritime and law enforcement agencies in the Arabian Sea. — X/@mukeshchawlappp

Narcotics valued between Rs5 and Rs7 billion in the international market were seized during joint operations in the Arabian Sea, Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Chawla said on Monday, crediting maritime and law enforcement agencies for the major bust.

Chawla, addressing a press conference in Karachi, said that in a joint operation with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), authorities seized 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth (commonly known as ice) and 550 kilogrammes of hashish.

He added that 2,100 bottles of foreign liquor were also confiscated in a separate operation carried out by the provincial excise department a day ago.

Chawla said that the narcotics were being smuggled via sea routes using boats, which were seized during a joint operation of the PMSA and the excise department.

Interception of vessels in the Arabian Sea

In a major blow to regional smuggling networks, the maritime and law enforcement agencies recovered a large quantity of narcotics and illicit liquor in two separate operations conducted in the Arabian Sea.

The joint efforts involved the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC), and the Narcotics Control Wing of Sindh’s Excise and Taxation Department, said a news release issued by the PMSA on Monday.

The first operation involved surveillance and coordinated maritime patrols that led to the interception of a stateless vessel.

Upon boarding and a detailed search, authorities recovered more than 500 kilograms of hashish and crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

In a separate intelligence-based operation (IBO), another vessel was found carrying illicit liquor, which was intended for unlawful distribution.

The total value of the seized contraband is estimated to exceed Rs1 billion, marking a significant disruption to transnational narcotics trafficking in the region.

Authorities credit the success of the operations to timely intelligence sharing, real-time coordination, and effective joint execution among all participating forces.

The seized items have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Wing for further investigation and legal action.

Officials emphasised that these operations reflect the strong coordination and commitment of Pakistan’s maritime and law enforcement institutions to curb smuggling, protect the country’s sea borders, and ensure regional maritime security.

No fines on number plates till Aug 14

In today's presser, the Sindh minister announced that the government extended the deadline until August 14 for the citizens to transfer their vehicles without facing fines.

He clarified that no challans will be issued over number plate issues until the deadline.

Chawla noted that two million number plates have been issued so far, including 1.2 million for motorcycles.

On the matter of cultural symbols, he condemned negative remarks regarding Ajrak and criticised what he termed "Ajrak phobia" among certain individuals.