Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are ‘not innocent’ in Epstein drama

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are equally to blame of their parent’s doing, slams an expert.

The York sister, who seemingly made a trip to convicted sex financier, Jeffrey Epstein, with their mother Sarah Ferguson back in 2011, were heavily involved like their father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“It will raise questions from the public about just what they were doing," says royal commentator Richard Palmer.

"They weren't five-year-old girls when they were taken to see Epstein. They were grown ups," notes author Andrew Lownie.

“There's a big campaign to say they are innocents caught up in the shellfire, but they're not, they're deeply involved,” added Lownie, who is currently has written Entitled about Andrew.

"It's easy to be critical of that decision now that Epstein's crimes are front and centre, but if no-one was raising any flags for them at the time you can see how they would just have gone on the trip their mother organised."