Sarah Ferguson’s plans for a royal tell-all that ‘exposes it all’ gets rude awakening

Despite rumors that Sarah Ferguson may pull a Harry and come out with her own memoir have just been met with some contrasting information and it resulting in some simmered down updates about the memoir that could hit shelves amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s woes.

Royal editor Hannah Furness is that expert in question that hints at something else being at play and she believes, a tell-all, in the way Prince Harry released may not be in the pipeline for the Ex-Duchess because their circumstances are vastly different.

Reason being most other royal biographies like Spare work because they offer the public previously unseen accounts of royal life or drama. But in the case of Fergie, “any potential book from Fergie is a very different proposition to a Prince Harry book or a potential Meghan, Duchess of Sussex book in the future because these huge royal publishing deals have been made on the back. What’s happened behind closed doors? What’s the real story here?”

Whereas according to Mandatory, “everybody knows the Fergie story. The most dramatic parts of the Fergie story as it relates to the royal family have already been told."

“We know about her mental health issues and her weight loss battle,” as well, the expert noted before pointing out a difference between Prince Harry and Fergie that is vast and expansive. In her own words her life has unfolded publicly for decades.