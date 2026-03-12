Kate Middleton given huge duty by King Charles ahead of key visit

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales is set to take on a huge role at a major royal event next week.

Prince William and Kate are set to represent King Charles during the first state visit to Britain of 2026. The Prince and Princess of Wales will welcome Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife Oluremi Tinubu, when they arrive in Windsor for the start of their two-day visit.

On behalf of the King, William and Kate will greet the Nigerian leader at the Fairmont Hotel before escorting the presidential couple to the ceremonial welcome.

Furthermore, the formal event will include a formal military display and a carriage procession to Windsor Castle. King Charles and Queen Camilla will then receive guests at the Royal Dais, where a Guard of Honour will deliver a royal salute and military bands will perform both the Nigerian and British national anthems.

After the ceremonial welcome, the royal party will travel in carriage procession through Windsor before arriving at the castle's Quadrangle, where further military traditions will take place.

It is pertinent to mention that after Kate Middleton and Prince William welcoming, later in the day, King Charles and Queen Camilla will host visiting leaders for special exhibition from the Royal Collection.

However, the evening will conclude with a grand state banquet held in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.