Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s therapy: Inside how its going & his day-to-day life

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has turned towards therapy in a turn of events previously not expected and here is a look at what’s been happening behind the scenes for the ex-Duke.

What’s pertinent to mention about Andrew’ therapy program and the particulars associated with it. Its pertinent to mention that the decision came about because the ex-Duke was nearly going “stir crazy” while living under informal house arrest to avoid media attention according to a source.

Now this well placed insider has come forward and claims, “He is in the early stages of therapy after being assigned a counsellor who specializes in celebrities and members of royal families who struggle with intense public scrutiny. From the palace perspective, the objective is to reduce exposure at every level, limiting lines of sight, restricting access, and ensuring the residence cannot easily become a gathering point for photographers.”

Effectively, Andrew’s living arrangement is structured in a way to ensure he keeps living comfortably under the King's financial support, but for this luxury he must remain out of the public eye, so “there is a clear effort to draw a boundary between the constitutional role of the monarch and the personal difficulties facing Andrew Windsor.”

At the end of the day what’s most important to the royals and their advisors is that “the view within the palace is that the institution must not be defined by his legal problems.”

Before signing off the expert also pointed out some of the initial costs associated with Andrew, costs that have not sat right with the general public, but according to the same insider, “the building required substantial refurbishment regardless of who would eventually live there, but the scale of security measures has become far more extensive because of Andrew Windsor's situation.”