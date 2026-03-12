Shamed Andrew loses ‘escape hatch’ as war lingers

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is in deeper trouble as his escape route meets a dead end.

The ex Duke of York has been eyeing the Middle East amid tensions at home in the UK. The former Prince, who is now a private citizen, is being punished for his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Middle East was supposed to be Andrew’s escape hatch,” a source told journalist Rob Shuter.

“If [Andrew] ever needed to vanish from the U.K., that’s where he would go,” the source explained. “Right now, it’s not the safe option it once seemed.”

Another source revealed that Andrew is reportedly "getting his passport ready" to fly out of the UK.

A source revealed: "There is no way any of them are going to go to the Gulf and Middle East region for a long time to come. It is far too dangerous for them, just as it is for everybody else."

A British diplomatic source in the Gulf, revealed to the Daily Mail: "It's inconceivable that they'll be visiting the region now, certainly not whilst the war is going on and it could, of course, be an indefinite war."