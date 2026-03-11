Prince William honours 'Harry Potter' star Warwick Davis

Greenwood was also awarded an MBE recognising her services to football by Prince William.

Prince William on Wednesday honoured Harry Potter star Warwick Davis with OBE for services to drama and charity at Windsor Castle.

Prince William gave honour to Warwick Davis, best known for playing Professor Flitwick in the film series, during an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

The actor appeared in King Charles New Year Honours list for 2026 alongside Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo.

Warwick was pictured beaming and shaking hands as he received the prestigious accolade from the future king.

Davis attended the ceremony with his son, Harrison and daughter, Annabelle.

According to the Sun, Warwick Davis, 56 was born with a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita.

In the ceremony William also acknowledged a distinguished figure from vastly different field.

Greenwood, 32, was also awarded an MBE recognising her services to football by Prince William.

This is Prince William’s first royal engagement after he and his wife Kate Middleton joined King Charles for Commonwealth Day Service.

The palace shared photos on social media saying, “The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, have attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.”

The service drew on this year’s Commonwealth Day theme ‘Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth’, celebrating collaboration as the defining strength of the modern Commonwealth.