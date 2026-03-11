Inside Prince William’s view of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor: ‘He was right all along!’

The behavior that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had with staffers and those on employment within Palace walls has been a well kept secret for decades and the heir’s biographer just revealed how bad his view of his uncle was as a result.

For those unversed, Prince William is said to have “no love lost” now that Andrew is no longer a working royal, in fact one source quoted by the William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era author suggests “Long before he [Mountbatten-Windsor] was embroiled in the scandal, [William had] always thought his uncle was a bit of an ignoramus. He would question ‘what does he actually do?’, but it was more than that.”

Plus according to Newsweek, “he’d seen how Andrew behaved in front of staff, ordering people about, the aggressive or dismissive manner, they’d never seen eye to eye. William has a relationship with his cousins [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] … so he takes no umbrage with them, but there’s no love lost for Andrew or Sarah.”

Hence this time around a palace source has been quoted by Mr Russell Myers and they warn, “The sense of public revulsion as we've seen in the last couple of years and really reaching a crescendo in recent weeks tells you that he was right at the time.”

So “perhaps they wouldn't have had to put out all these statements and hurriedly talk about stripping titles and what have you over the last few weeks if they had done what William had advised at the time,” is what the source said before signing off.