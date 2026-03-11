Princess Eugenie, Beatrice reaction to Royal Ascot ban revealed

"Prince William has reportedly ‘blindsided’ Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie by banning them"

The royal insiders have revealed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice reaction after they were banned from Royal Ascot this year amid their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal surrounding Epstein.

The York sisters have been told they cannot join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year, as part of a wider move to ice the York sisters out of the royal fold.

As per the Sky News, the decision to ban Eugenie and Beatrice is made on the orders of Prince William.

“Prince William has reportedly ‘blindsided’ Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie by banning them from a major royal event and instructing other members of the Royal Family not to be seen with them,” the report says.

Now, the New Idea, citing the royal insiders, has revealed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice reaction on their ban.

The close confidant claims, Beatrice and Eugenie are “humiliated by the severity” of the ban.

The insider further said, “Bea has taken it the hardest, but she was always the more naive one. Eugenie tends to consider worst-case scenarios, but even she thinks this is harsh.”

Kate Middleton and William are keen to keep Eugenie and Beatrice at “arm’s length” amidst the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The source said, “They should never have turned down William’s suggestion to audit their finances to clear their name.”

“He could have helped them, but it’s too late now. He must protect the monarchy.”