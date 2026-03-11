Princess Beatrice, Eugenie urged to stop ‘confusing’ people

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are advised it is best to leave behind their Royal titles.

The York sisters, are told to voluntarily give up their Princess monikers in order to avoided future humiliation, says are they were asked not to attend Royal Ascot 2026.

“In my view, in the future, they will end up losing their royal titles,” says royal writer Richard Palmer. “I think we’re going to see a lot less of them. They obviously want to keep a low profile at the moment and in future, I think they’ll just fade into the background.

He tells Mirror: “It’s likely that this is still going to be rumbling on for many months, if not years, and it won’t look brilliant, if for example Beatrice and Eugenie are at Ascot in a carriage going down the course with 70,000 people watching while they’re involved in one way or another in the controversy surrounding their parents.”

“It might be cleaner for all involved,” he says as he directs the sisters to give up their titles on their own.

“Being princesses who are non-working royals is confusing for people already because they have titles but they don’t do anything for the monarchy, they don’t do anything for the nation,” he noted.