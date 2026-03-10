Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are panicking: ‘They realize saying no to William has been a grave mistake’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been seeing crisis after crisis threaten their robust public-facing life and even philanthropy ever since their father got himself connected to a convicted pedophile, and news of it began leaking out.

Whats worse is that now, with any new update, even when it does not directly involve Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor or his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the ex-Yorks find themselves with renewed public anger, and that’s starting to spill over in the sisters’ lives.

The first inclination of this was back when Princess Eugenie’s connection to an anti-slavery charity got mocked and called out given the kind of man their father was associated with for much of the early 2000s.

Now a well placed source even tells Woman’s Day the world’s reaction is turning even the sisters nervous.

Reportedly, “they never thought they’d be under attack like this. Not having William and Kate on side is proving a costly error, and they’re realising that not accepting William’s offer to audit their finances could’ve been a grave mistake.”

For those unaware of this, a few weeks ago, reports came out that the sisters had refused Prince William’s personal request to audit their personal and independent finances right after Andrew was accused of misconduct while in public office.

But that is not all, because the heir’s reasons for deciding to truly separate from the sisters actually comes via another reason as well, and that is Andrew’s arrest which overshadowed his trip to Saudi Arabia.

Allegedly, “William has shifted his position quite a lot in recent weeks and really now thinks the girls should be kept at arm’s length. He’s particularly annoyed that they are frequently involved in projects in the Middle East… Beatrice and Eugenie going off piste with their own projects could muddy the waters, as well as backfire on the monarchy.”

As for Kate’s personal feelings towards the sisters its said she never really had much of a bond with them because of their father’s thoughts ahead of Prince William’s marriage.

According to one source “they were convinced by their father [Andrew] that William was marrying below his status and that his relationship would fizzle out.”