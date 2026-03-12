Prince William takes the wheel of RNLI lifeboat in unexpected moment after visit to Borough Market

Prince William and Princess Kate hail RNLI's brave crewmen after Borough Market visit

Prince William is left with a stunning impression by RNLI, or Royal National Lifeboat Institution, crewmen after he learns about their vital work during a visit to the River Thames.



The group works as a charity and is considered the largest lifeboat service. They operate along the coastlines of the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man.

The staff and crew gave details of their vital work – which includes saving lives and responding to emergencies – to the Prince of Wales, who was with his wife, Princess Kate, to mark the RNLI's 25th anniversary.

Moreover, the future monarch piloted an RNLI lifeboat on the busy River Thames to better understand how the charity's volunteers work to protect lives there.

In addition to this milestone, William and Kate's visit to the RNLI marks a full-circle moment for them because they had their official engagement at the charity by launching a lifeboat.

Before the RNLI visit, the royal couple made a surprise entry to Borough Market, leaving the crowd in shock.

They mobbed the pair as they donned aprons and served crumble with custard in Southwark, a popular London attraction.

Besides preparing the sweet dish, William and Kate also gave a shot at brewing at the Bermondsey Beer Mile.