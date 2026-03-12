With a drink in hand, King Charles looks happy at palace event
Buckingham Palace said King Charles hosted a reception at St James's Palace
King Charles hosted a reception with members of the Nigerian Diaspora in the UK, ahead of the incoming State Visit of the President of Nigeria, said a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
"With jollof rice and music by Dele Sosimi and the Afrobeats Orchestra - it was a wonderful evening. Thank you to everyone who joined us," said the brief statement released on social media.
Several photos of the monarch interacting with the guests at the St James's Palace reception were also shared by the royal family.
With a drink in his hand, the monarch looked happy as he chatted to the people who had gathered at the palace on his invitation.
King Charles III has continued to perform royal duties, showing no sign of slowing down despite intense scrutiny over his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Charles's family had to face embarrassment of epic proportions when his younger brother became the first royal in centuries to be arrested.
