Kate Middleton can ‘let Harry off the hook,’ dubs Meghan the culprit





Kate Middleton is seemingly upset with Meghan Markle for making things worse for the Royal Family during tense times.

The Princess of Wales feels Meghan and Prince Harry’s recent faux Royal trip to Jordan was not in good faith and does not want to let the couple off the hook.

“Harry and Meghan claim to want peace and unity, but it’s laughable to William how fake they are,” an insider tells Heat Magazine.

“It enrages him that they’re being allowed to trade off royal status and bad mouth the institution at the same time. He can’t wait to put a stop to it the moment he becomes King,” the source adds.

“He's adamant his first order of business will be to strip them of their titles, and says it’s going to be enormously satisfying when he’s finally able to accomplish what his father is refusing to do,” it notes.

“Kate has a tendency to let Harry off the hook when he does this sort of thing and her first instinct is to blame Meghan. In this case, she’s not wrong because Meghan was the driving force. Kate thought the timing was tone-deaf and cannot believe Harry didn’t realise how badly this would land with the family, given everything they’re dealing with right now. She’s not slamming the door on reconciliation, but there’s no denying this has pushed things further apart,” says the insider.