King Charles, Kate Middleton face embarrassing moment at royal event
Royal family under pressure as King Charles and Kate Middleton
Senior royals including King Charles and Kate Middleton had to face an embarrassing situation outside Westminster Abbey.
As the British royal family arrived for the annual Commonwealth Day service, they were heckled by the protestors from the anti-monarchy group Republic. Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the historic venue, waved bright yellow placards reading "Abolish the monarchy," and "Down with the crown."
However, a palace insider told People Magazine that this situation faced by senior members of the family including King Charles and Kate Middleton reflects on deeper concerns within the royal circles.
"Other events have rocked the monarchy, but something from within — where someone is being arrested — is very different. This is much more serious," the source said referring to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York's latest arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Furthermore, the source noted of King Charles, "The financial burden on him, having to attend interviews and take the relevant advice, is a huge concern for him and one which he is growing increasingly anxious about."
"The King has made clear that Andrew is now a private citizen and must meet the relevant costs on his own," they added.
