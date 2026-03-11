Meghan Markle's spokesperson reacts to speculations

Meghan Markle's spokesperson went on saying "Watch this space"

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson has reacted to the speculations that the Duchess is looking to expand her lifestyle brand As Ever into Australia rather than the U.K.

Meghan’s As Ever spokesperson tells the Us Weekly recently “This is speculation.”

The spokesperson further said, “No decisions have been made about when or where international expansion might take place. Entering new markets is a considered process, but it’s something the brand is excited to explore as it continues to grow in this next phase.”

The representative went on saying, “Watch this space.”

The statement comes after royal expert Chris Ship claimed Meghan would be taking private meetings in Australia next month in hopes of launching As Ever internationally.

It may be noted here that so far, the brand’s products have been available exclusively in the U.S.

The speculations started swirling after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will visit Australia in April.

The couple’s spokesperson said, "Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements. Further details will be shared in due course."

Moreover, the Closer recently reported Meghan hopes to ‘dominate’ the UK’s jam market and is very much ready to ‘pull the trigger’ on going all-in with her passion project.

However, Prince Harry is concerned about it, and the insider told the outlet, ‘He isn’t trying to discourage her and he doesn’t dispute that the launch numbers were impressive; he’s just worried that she’s moving too quickly and may be taking too many risks with their finances.”