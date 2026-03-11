Queen Camilla makes real estate move as Charles risks having trust documents, duchy accounts exposed

Queen Camilla has made a substantial move regarding her finances and some are starting to worry that it may spell trouble in her marriage to King Charles, despite the duo having spent years upon years together.

What is pertinent to mention regarding the transfer of this property is that it is often referred to as Camilla’s “divorce home” which she bought after finalizing her split from Andrew Parker Bowles.

Another thing is that Buckingham Palace has even refused to comment on her decision to shift the title of the home to her son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes.

Only a Palace insider has come forward as of yet and they spell some not-so-good claims regarding the Queen’s intentions.

According to them, “Everyone is hoping Camilla is simply making a move for tax reasons but there have been rumours about Charles and Camilla’s marriage for a while.”

This is because the situation Andrew at least threatens to get worse and can greatly effect King Charles and anyone connected to him. For those unversed, “Andrew’s situation, especially if he files for bankruptcy, does have the potential to lead to Charles’ personal financial records becoming court-ordered production material.” Not only that but if Andrew is forced to disclose every “asset, liability and transaction,” it would include the terms of his 2022 ‘loan’ from his mother and brother” thereby pulling King Charles into it as well. Reason being “creditors will demand documentary evidence, which pulls bank transfers, trust documents, duchy accounts and correspondence with Charles.”

All in all “this could be the perfect storm that crowbars opens the royal purse, so it’s no surprise to see Camilla transferring her assets over to her children. She’ll do anything to protect them from any blowback should the worst happen, but this house-swap has also fuelled ongoing rumours she and Charles are heading for a divorce,” the insider also went as far as to say.