Meghan Markle made Netflix ‘unhappy’ during three year partnership

Meghan Markle had reportedly upset Netflix with lack of ratings with her lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has now faced termination of her contract with the streaming giant, shocked with no appetite for her show ‘With Love, Meghan’ and brand ‘As Ever.’

The insider told the Daily Mail: "Netflix were not happy. They were not happy with the fact that no one really cared about the brand - so when they were looking to create As Ever areas in Netflix House there was no appetite for it."

They added: "It just didn't fit with Squid Game or Stranger Things or Bridgerton like they had hoped".

Earlier, a Meghan Markle insider revealed: "Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn’t wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company.