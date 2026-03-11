Prince William felt insulted on Commonwealth Day, lips reader reveals

Prince William was seemingly spotted whining about defame uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, at Commonwealth Day.

The Prince of Wales was spotted complaining about the ex Prince to aunt, Princess Anne.

Advertisement

Lip reader Nicola Hickling tells Daily Mail that William told Anne: “I've had enough of hearing his name, to be honest,' claimed Nicola Hickling.”

Elsewhere, William also said: “It's up for debate.”

At the same instance, King Charles was also spotted having a conversation with his younger sister, Anne, noting: “It’s not good out there… it’s rather tense, isn’t it? It’s not good.”

His Majesty was reportedly talking about the protestors outside the Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Royal Family earlier faced a great snub at the hands of BBC on Commonwealth Day.

For the first time in 37 years, BBC decided not to broadcast the Commonwealth Day service for the Royals.

Speaking about this great diss, Royal historian, Tessa Dunlop, told The Mirror: "The BBC's dumping of the commonwealth service speaks to establishment slippage - one that incorporates four previously revered institutions - the BBC, the Royal Family, the Church of England, and the Commonwealth. More specifically, it is a warning sign for the Royal Family that things are not what they were."