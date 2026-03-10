Princess Anne snubs Camilla as King, Kate, and William look on

Prince William kissed the king's cheek, and Kate Middleton and the Princess Royal bowed to the monarch as they greeted Charles III upon his arrival at Westminster Abbey with Queen Camilla to mark Commonwealth Day.

Kate Middleton also bowed to Queen Camilla after she had greeted her father-in-law. However, it was noticed that Princess Anne did not curtsy while greeting Camilla on the occasion. The video brought back memories of a reported rift between Anne and Queen Camilla.

According to some reports, Anne had told her late mother, Queen Elizabeth, that she would not bow to Camilla even if she became the queen. Before marrying King Charles, Camilla was the wife of the man Anne had previously dated.

Veteran journalist and author James Whitaker wrote in his 1993 book Diana Vs. Charles: "Before Camilla came along, Parker Bowles had been going out with Princess Anne for some time, and friends from that period remember the intensity of the relationship."

"But his religion, and the fact that at that period she remained undecided about marriage and had other interests, most notably Earl Alexander of Tunis's brother, Brian Alexander, meant that the relationship would inevitably founder. But the two remained very close