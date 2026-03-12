Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s paternity comes under question: ‘Philip was never his father’

66 years after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was born, a biographer has just made a shocking claim, and that involves dubbing him not Prince Philip’s biological son.

For those unversed with who this biographer is, its none other than the late Queen’s press secretary Dickie Arbiter and he’s gone as far as to accuse the late royal of having had an affair with her horse racing manager “Porchie” aka Lord Porchester.

Advertisement

Even Andrew’s own unofficial biographer and the author of royal biographer Andrew Lownie, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York echoed similar sentiments.

In regards to Andrew and his behavior the author tells Womans Day, “he was the favourite, he was spoilt. He has a very different character to Edward and Charles and that’s because I think he has a different father. I think he’s the child of Lord Porchester and Lord Porchester was like that. Also he’s a narcissist, on the spectrum in some respect, and just not a very nice person.”

“One of the great mysteries is how the Queen protected him. I think Fergie made Andrew a lot worse, but he’s always wanted to mix with jet-setters,” he even went as far as to say.

As for where this budding love may have come from, its being said that it began due to Porchie’s ability to remind Queen Elizabeth of a life she ‘could have had’ had she not become Queen, which British expert Kate Williams said to Sky News as well.

Had she had an alternate life, its also said her choice would have been clear—one of “a professional horse trainer, that’s probably what she would have gone into.”

As for where Mr Lownie stands on the matter, he feels its all a collection of “brazenness” and “sleaziness” that Andrew’s behavior consists of.

Because depite promises being made that Andrew would be dealt with to the full extent of the law, after images of him “leering at cameras with girls draped over him” they “shut the story down.”

He also admits, “I saw letters going out to protection officers in December, reminding them of their obligations of confidentiality. That’s what is shocking – even at this stage, they think they can get away with putting a lid on it. The fact the Palace may have been complicit in perverting the course of justice seems to be a huge story.”

Before concluding he also offered his thoughts on the matter and admitted, ”I think the King should step down, I think he is compromised, but I don’t think he will.”